Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer will marshal at the TT races this year having completed their training.
The pair are said to be ‘looking forward to volunteering over the festival’.
Sir John has been involved in the TT races in multiple ways in the past, including going on a lap of the course with rider Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle last year.
There is still time for anyone who would like to marshal on the course to register with the TT Marshals Association and undergo training.
The TT Marshals Association provide a range of resources and hands-on training for all their registered marshals .
All new TT marshals must watch the introductory film before being place out on the course.