Mountain Course TT practices start today
Sunday 29th May 2022 6:54 am
The TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
TT practices begin today.
The schedule:
12:30
Roads Close
13:30
Newcomers (Speed Control Lap)
13:50
Superbike, Superstock & Supersport Qualifying
15:30
Supersport & Supertwin Qualifying
16:30
Sidecar Qualifying
18:30
Roads Open
