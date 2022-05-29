Mountain Course TT practices start today

Sunday 29th May 2022 6:54 am
The TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

TT practices begin today.

The schedule:

12:30

Roads Close

13:30

Newcomers (Speed Control Lap)

13:50

Superbike, Superstock & Supersport Qualifying

15:30

Supersport & Supertwin Qualifying

16:30

Sidecar Qualifying

18:30

Roads Open

