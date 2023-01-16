The Mountain Road from Barrule Park to Creg-ny-Bass has been closed because of the wintry weather.
A police spokesperson said: 'Due to a decline in weather conditions and wintery showers, the Mountain Road from Barrule Park, Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa back road is now closed until at least 4pm when it will be reviewed.
'The Tholt-y-Will and Beinn-y-Phott will also be closed.
'We have had multiple reports of ice on the roads, the Department of Infrastructure is actively trying to keep the roads gritted and passable but please drive to the conditions and take care on the roads especially the non- arterial routes. '
Earlier the Met Office had issued an updated yellow weather warning for ice and wintry showers.
It said: 'With minimum temperatures close to or below freezing for tonight and Tuesday night, roads will be prone to freezing, leading to a risk of ice on any untreated damp surfaces during the overnight periods and at first in the mornings.
'Additionally any showers occurring over the next two days will be wintry even down to lower levels.
'Whilst these showers could be quite continuous at times, most should be light and spread evenly across the day.
'The overall 48-hour accumulation of snow could total several centimetres, but it will be so gradual, and with sunny spells aiding melting, that accumulations are expected to be minor. This will be continuously monitored and reviewed, then upgraded if necessary.'