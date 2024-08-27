Police have closed a section of the A18 Mountain Road due to a broken down wagon and foggy conditions.
It’s currently shut between Ramsey and the Bungalow.
Crews are currently dealing with the wagon and once it’s been removed Police say they will assess the conditions before reopening the road.
The webcam at the Bungalow shows the foggy conditions (Isle of Man Government )
Earlier today the Police shut the same section of road due to a broken down vehicle in a dangerous position.
The vehicle was removed and it reopened, but has now closed again.
Police have thanked the public for their patience while they deal with the latest matter on the road.