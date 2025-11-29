The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the entirety of the A18 Mountain Road has been closed due to heavy snowfall.
A yellow weather warning was issued earlier today for snow and ice, which has been in place since 3pm until 10am tomorrow (Sunday, November 30).
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘Due to worsening driving conditions we have closed the entirety of the Mountain Road.
‘It has been gritted during the day but this has not been effective due to the volume of snow and freezing conditions.’