The Mountain Road will be closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow (Friday) while it is set up to become one-way for the TT period.
It will then remain one-way to traffic from Ramsey Hairpin to Creg-ny-Baa after it re-opens on Friday afternoon until 9.30am on Tuesday, June 13.
Cycling is prohibited on the aforementioned section of road during the period specified.
TT qualifying begins on Bank Holiday Monday with roads closing at 8.45am at Barrule Park, Ramsey, 9am at the Bungalow and 10am for the rest of the Mountain Course. The Newcomers' guided lap kicks off the action at 10.40am
The Mountain Course will re-open again no later than 9.30pm.