The Mountain Road has been closed today (Tuesday, June 9) to allow for the restoration of the route’s two-way system.
Since 9.30am, the road has been closed between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa, with this closure set to continue until 4.30pm.
The closure is in place while all of the one way road equipment - such as cones, signs, traffic lights, electric gate, etc. - are removed and the road is re-configured for two way use.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘The road will reopen for two way traffic at 4.30pm today.
‘As usual, there will be temporary signs in place for a few days to remind all road users that this is the case.’