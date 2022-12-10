The Mountain road remains closed due to ‘dangerous sheet ice’.
In an online statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The policing unit has tried to assess the whole of the Mountain road, but unfortunately there are still multiple areas covered in dangerous sheet ice.’
It says the full fleet of DOI ploughs and gritters are out, but its too cold at the top for it to make any difference.
The constabulary said it will keep the public up to date if the situation changes.
The constabulary said: ‘Until then, stay safe, and drive to the conditions wherever you are.’