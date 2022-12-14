The Department of Infrastructure has extended the closure of the Mountain Road from Ramsey to Creg Ny Baa as staff continue to work on clearing the last stubborn areas of ice from it.
The closure, which has been in place since the weekend, has been formally extended to midday tomorrow (Thursday) although it is hoped that it can be re-opened before this.
The DoI added a further assessment will be made later this afternoon and a decision made whether or not we can open it today.
The Beiin Y Phott Road remains closed as does the Tholt Y Will Road.
It is anticipated that both of these roads will remain closed even if the Mountain Road is opened earlier than midday tomorrow.
The Creg-Ny-Baa pub is still accessible from Douglas and Onchan and is open as usual.