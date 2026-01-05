The Mountain Road will remain closed until Tuesday, January 6 the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed.
Posting an update on Monday lunchtime a member of the DoI’s highway services team said: ‘In the light of current road conditions and the latest weather forecast, the temporary road closure between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa has been extended until midday day tomorrow (Tuesday, January 6).
‘This will be reviewed tomorrow morning.
‘In the meantime our teams are focusing on salting lower altitude arterial routes, bus routes, access routes to schools and medical facilities, together with other routes that are reported to be in problematic condition.’
A fresh weather warning for ice came into force at midday, while the current forecast from Ronaldsway Met Office reads: ‘This afternoon will be mostly dry and sunny with just a small risk of a wintry shower. A moderate to fresh north to northwest wind with highs of 4°C.
‘With clear skies temperatures will quickly fall towards dusk, with a frost developing and widespread icy stretches with driving conditions remaining difficult.
‘Temperatures will then recover a little overnight, as some cloud develops and the wind backs to the west and freshens, with the threat of some patchy rain later in the night.’