The Mountain Road between Ramsey and Creg-ny-Baa will close tomorrow (Tuesday, June 11) from 9.30am to 4.30pm so that the infrastructure for the one-way system used during TT can be removed.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team added: ‘As is the norm, there will be temporary signage installed during the closure to remind people that the Mountain will have reverted to two-way traffic from 4.30pm tomorrow.
‘These signs will be in place for almost a week. There will be a further short closure from 9.30am on Monday, June 17 to allow the two-way reminders to be safely taken down.
‘The public are also reminded over the next few days that on various roads across the island, DoI staff and contractors will be removing/replacing road furniture and other equipment and changing temporary speed limits back to normal.
‘Temporary speed limits will continue to have effect until the signs are physically changed over.
‘Do not drive over the posted limit and please moderate your speed when approaching staff working in the road.’