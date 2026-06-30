The common thresher shark has been granted full legal protection in the Isle of Man, making it an offence to deliberately catch, harm or kill the species in Manx waters.
The protection follows the shark's addition to Schedule 5 of the Wildlife Act 1990 after it was included on Appendix I of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) in March 2026. The Isle of Man is subject to this international treaty, which aims to protect migratory wildlife and their habitats.
Common thresher sharks (Alopias vulpinus) are regularly recorded in Manx waters during the summer months, where they feed on fish including herring and mackerel.
The species can grow to around six metres in length and is easily identified by its distinctive elongated upper tail fin, which can be as long as the rest of its body.
The shark is currently listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with populations facing pressures from accidental capture during fishing operations and international trade.
The Isle of Man does not have a commercial shark fishery, and sharks that are accidentally caught are returned to the sea. The new legal protection formalises safeguards for the species while reflecting the Manx fishing industry's ‘existing commitment to sustainable fishing practices’.
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The thresher shark is a remarkable species, and I'm pleased that the Isle of Man is playing its part in securing its future.
‘This protection reflects both our international responsibilities and the genuine commitment our fishing industry already shows to sustainable, responsible practice.
‘The Isle of Man's waters are an important habitat for migratory marine species, and we are determined to protect them.’
The new legislation came into effect on Saturday, June 27.