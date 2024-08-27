A special remembrance box has been set up in memory of a 21-year-old who passed away in a crash in Peel earlier this month.
The poignant tribute comes just days before Nesta Haselden is laid to rest in front of his family and friends.
An inquest which was opened into Nesta’s death last week heard that the Barclays bank employee and youth worker died from head injuries sustained in the incident on Douglas Road on August 7,
The crash involved two vehicles and one motorbike and happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII).
A box has now been placed outside Peel Youth Club to allow Nesta’s family and friends to share their treasured memories of the young man.
Created by family friend Sammy Lewis, it is hoped the moving initiative will bring comfort to those who knew and loved Nesta.
Sammy said: ‘Nesta was a big part of my brother’s childhood. We love both him and his brother Kingston like family.
‘The loss of Nesta has hit very close to home.
‘His passing really put things into perspective and made us think about what we would want someone to do for our family.
‘We just wanted to bring his family comfort at such a hard time, they are a lovely family and deserve all the support they can get.
‘Nesta was such a lovely young man and his memory will certainly live on.’
In the wake of Nesta’s death, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money to help his family with funeral costs.
Created by Melissa Menton, that fundraiser has now raised a staggering £11,073.
Kingston Haselden, Nesta’s brother, recently issued a moving post online on behalf of their parents who thanked well-wishers for their support following his death.
The post read: ‘We as a family want to take this time to say we are so grateful and thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards, kind words or donated to the fundraiser.
‘We have felt the love.
‘We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do.
‘But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support.
‘We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’ * Nesta’s funeral will be held on Friday, August 30 in Peel Cathedral and will be followed by a private burial.
His family have requested that anyone wishing to pay their respects do not wear mourning clothes with family flowers only for the funeral.