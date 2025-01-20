The family of a young woman who died suddenly have paid a moving tribute, describing her as ‘Manx to the max’.
Sarah Marsden was just 31 years old when she passed away at her Anagh Coar home.
An inquest held last week revealed passionate poet Sarah died of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) on April 17 last year. Coroner James Brooks returned a verdict that she died of ‘natural causes.’
While Sarah had a number of health issues early in her life, there was no indication she had any heart defect and even a postmortem could detect no obvious cause of the cardiac arrest.
Afterwards, her mum Andrea and sister Hannah Higgson spoke of their loss and how Sarah had such a profound impact on those who knew her.
‘Sarah was loyal, fun and loved her family,’ mum Andrea said. ‘She doted on her sister, brothers and her niece.
‘She was Manx to the max and loved the island’s heritage. She was very proud of being Manx.
‘Sarah was beautiful. Everyone has their issues, but Sarah was always there for others.’
Sister Hannah added: ‘I realised how many lives she had touched by the number of messages I got when she passed away.
‘Sarah would always message people when they were feeling rubbish. She was always thinking of others.’
Sarah was born prematurely and was under the care of Alder Hey for the first five years of her life. She had trouble swallowing and also later needed her leg lengthening following congenital hip dysplasia.
Sarah went to Anagh Coar Primary School and then Ballakermeen before taking a college course in office studies.
Poetry, painting and writing became a big part of Sarah’s life. She had always been creative as a child and later joined a poetry society and writing club. She even had one poem ‘Winter Berry’ published.
‘She found writing an escape from reality and something she found really fun,’ sister Hannah said.
‘She also paints constantly. When she moved into her flat, we had decorated it all for her but she then she painted a big rainbow on the wall!’
As a family, they loved to travel and went all over the globe.
‘Sarah had a real lust for life,’ Andrea said. ‘We went to India and Vietnam. These are memories I will cherish for the rest of my life.’
Hannah added: ‘She lived life to the full and always grabbed the bull by the horns.’
Like many others, Sarah suffered mental health issues over the years, but she faced them head on.
‘She was proud of who she was and became comfortable in her own skin,’ Hannah said.
Sarah joined the Living Hope several years ago and her family say she was well supported by the church, and she volunteered at the church bookshop.
Despite still struggling with her health at times, Sarah also embraced many other roles.
Many people will know of Sarah from her time working at Shoprite in Chester Street. Latterly, she trained to be a disability advisor and as a mentor at New View to help those with mental health issues back in to work.
Her family take solace in the fact Sarah would not have suffered.
‘It was a huge shock,’ Andrea said. ‘She had been poorly a couple of times in the months before but there was no indication there were any issues with her heart. Noble’s Hospital left no stone unturned in trying to find out what was wrong.
‘But we take comfort in knowing she did not suffer, and it happened quickly.’
Sarah leaves behind mum Andrea, dad Steve, younger sister Hannah and younger brothers Sam and Joe.
Andrea admits life will never be the same without Sarah.
‘She has left a massive void in my life,’ she said. ‘She loved being the big little sister. I miss our cuddles the most. She was my little buddy and a beautiful daughter.’
Hannah added: ‘I miss the comfort she provided and the fact she would always listen to you.’
Andrea also wanted to thank all those who have supported the family during the difficult time.
She said: ‘’We want to express our grateful thanks to the emergency services and everybody involved on the day of Sarah’s death and all the fantastic family, friends and colleagues whose support was overwhelming at the time and who have kept us going over the last nine months. I would also like to thank Eileen at Cruse Bereavement Support.’
Sarah’s family are looking to fundraise in her memory in the future for Alder Hey and addiction service Motiv8. They also want to provide a children’s area at the patient room in John Lennon Airport once the new venue is complete.