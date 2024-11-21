These articles have, over the years, debunked many myths about animals thanks to more and more credible, peer-reviewed scientific research being published on the subjects of animal behaviour and psychology.
The Royal Society has ‘pulled a blinder’, though, with its latest report on the subject of brain size in dogs.
Most people will know that using the term ‘bird brain’ to refer to a stupid person is a misnomer in that many birds exhibit intelligence, despite the relatively small size of their brain.
Another euphemism is to refer to a dog as a ‘clever boy’, and dog brain power is what the Royal Society’s scientific paper examines, with some surprising results – ultimately suggesting that the most companiable dogs are ones that have smaller brains.
In general, animals with more impressive cognitive abilities tend to have brains that are relatively large compared to their bodies (eg humans).
But the Royal Society’s research has shown that whilst working dog breeds such as rottweilers and Dobermans score highly for trainability and short-term memory function, suggesting enhanced cognition, they actually have smaller brain sizes in proportion to their overall size when compared to other breeds.
The breeds with the largest relative brain size are the toys ones, such as Pomeranians and chihuahuas. The researchers measured the ‘relative endocranial volume’ (REV) of 172 breeds, and in general the smaller the dog the higher the REV.
Working dogs such as border collies, German shepherds and Labradors are often associated with being clever because they perform roles that require training and competence. However, the research found that there was no link between REV and how well a breed tends to co-operate with humans.
The report concludes that selective breeding over the centuries has distorted nature, making dogs anomalous because they have been artificially selected for a range of characteristics - some behavioural but, more often than not, many linked to appearance.
The domestication of dogs has led to their brains shrinking, and on average their REV is 20% smaller than that of the wolves from which they are descended.
And the report recommends that potential dog owners thoroughly investigate and appreciate the role of breeding before they chose a pet. Why? Because smaller dogs, despite their REV, are more likely to exhibit fear and aggression, attention-seeking behaviours and separation anxiety. Not desirable characteristics in a pet.
We have the perfect ‘compromise’ dog looking for a new home – meet Penny, the four-year-old beagle who as a medium-sized dog should, if we apply the science above, have an average sized brain relative to her size.
Penny is very active and playful, and likes nothing more than countryside walks when she can sniff out smells to her heart’s content, as befits a dog with centuries of scent-hound ancestry.
The name ‘beagle’ is thought to have come from the French phrase ‘bee gueule’ meaning ‘loud mouth’ but, whilst Penny is communicative, fortunately she isn’t a persistent barker.
Penny is generally good with other dogs when she’s out and about, but she likes to be the centre of attention and so she should be the only pet in her new home.
She is very food orientated and will guard her bowl, and she will use her amazing nose to find snacks in the most unlikely places.
But this love of food also helps to motivate her during training when she will do anything she’s asked in return for a treat. As can be seen from her photograph, a ‘high-five’ is her specialty!