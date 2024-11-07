The definition of an ‘assistance dog’ is very clear in UK legislation and it falls within the remit of the Equality Act 2010.
Such a dog must be trained to either: guide a blind person; assist a deaf person; or support somebody who has a disability, such as epilepsy, that affects mobility, or another prescribed disability.
The Isle of Man’s Equality Act 2017 does not make specific reference to ‘assistance dogs’, but a person’s need to be accompanied by such a dog falls within the legal requirement for an organisation to make ‘reasonable adjustments’ to accommodate a disability.
The legal situation around ‘therapy dogs’ is, however, much more blurred as a recent court case in England demonstrated.
A Leeds bailiff, Deborah Cullingford, who took her Yorkshire terrier to work with her has lost her case for discrimination after being told she was not entitled to have an ‘emotional support animal’ (ESA) at work.
Cullingford claimed that her dog helped her with the stress of the job and in her recovery from cancer, but she eventually resigned and accused her employers of disability discrimination.
The tribunal judge determined that her employers had the legal right to disallow a ‘therapy dog’ in the workplace, despite the dog’s positive impact on her owner’s mental health and wellbeing.
This was despite Cullingford’s GP supporting her case.
The status of a dog used for therapeutic purposes is given more credibility in America where these dogs have been registered for several decades – albeit in an unofficial, rather than legal, capacity.
An organisation called USA Service Dogs provides a registration process and defines an ‘emotional support dog’ as one that can ‘aid others who may suffer from general anxiety problems or during stressful events like airplane flights’.
It states that qualifying conditions are ‘anxiety disorders, panic attacks, social phobias or post-traumatic stress disorder’.
In the UK and the Isle of Man there is no formal, legal registration process for ‘therapy dogs’ or ESAs in general.
Organisations that aim to support the use of animals as therapeutic support, such as Support Dog UK & EU or the Psychiatric Service Dog Association, provide ESA identification packs (ID cards, bandanas, bibs, etc) for a fee; and they have their own registration service.
They also offer online training packages costing several hundred pounds each.
It is well documented and scientifically proven that animals can have positive therapeutic impact on humans, but the ‘industry’ surrounding ESAs is one that should be treated with caution, as should some people’s claims that their pets are ESAs.
Whilst ESAs do not require any special training, they should be of a particular disposition – namely, they should be companionable around people and they should have a strong bond with their owner.
In the case of dogs, they should be able to obey basic commands and have good recall skills.
Fearful, aggressive or easily stressed animals are not suited to being ESAs.
Labradors Daisy and Dexter are probably a bit too lively to be suited to a life of an ESA.
They are five and six years old, respectively, and full of energy.
Football is their favourite playtime game when they can show off their ball skills, and catch and retrieve all day long.
They are, quite simply, good fun to be around.
In terms of temperament, as opposed to physicality, these lovely dogs are ESA types – they’re good with children, other dogs, cats and out in public.
But they are a bonded pair and this is the only reason, as such ‘easy’ dogs, why they are still with us.
Taking on two medium-sized dogs is an extra consideration when it comes to space in the home and costs, not least any future veterinary or day care/boarding fees. They won’t be with us for long, though, and their forever home isn’t far away.