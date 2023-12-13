Manx Telecom has donated 100 pay-as-you-go SIM cards to the Isle of Man Foodbank to help connect families over the festive period.
The telecommunications provider say that while times may be hard, the Foodbank is here to ensure that families facing tough times have the support they need.
The charitable organisation has received an extra boost of support in the form of a donation of 100 pay-as-you-go SIM cards worth £20 each.
The critical charity was established in December 2013 and is lifeline for many individuals and families facing food insecurity on the island, with them offering essential food supplies and support in need, especially during difficult times, and the Christmas season is no exception.
The food bank has roughly 80 volunteers operation on various days at their three hubs at Douglas, Ramsey and Port Erin and offers crisis support, signposting to other agencies or support groups, action plans to help a return to independence and advice on cooking with sometimes minimal facilities available.
This gesture of good will from Manx Telecom is to help keep individuals connected with their loved ones during this period, with it recognising the importance of keeping families connected, especially during Christmas.
Chief executive at Manx Telecom Gary Lamb said: ‘At Manx Telecom, we believe in the power of communication and the importance of staying connected with loved ones, especially during Christmas time.
‘We are delighted to support Isle of Man Foodbank with this donation which will help individuals and families stay in touch and spread the joy of Christmas.’
Madina Sharpe, operations manager at Isle of Man Foodbank, said: ‘Isle of Man Foodbank has been a vital community resource for many years, with dedicated volunteers working tirelessly to help those in need.
‘The food bank is so much more than just food. We offer a holistic approach towards crisis support, giving a hand up, not a handout to those struggling to put food on the table for their family.
‘We aim to provide a bridge to independence, giving those in need the opportunity to just catch their breath and gather themselves to move forward again.’
‘On behalf of the directors, the volunteers, and our service users we would like to thank Manx Telecom for this thoughtful donation, which will be a big help to those who cannot afford to put credit on their phone.
‘For some it will mean that they can call and say a simple “hello” to family who live across the island or offshore.
‘A conversation with a loved one, that familiar voice of comfort that can really lift your spirits.’
To find out more visit: isleofmanfoodbank.com.