A much-loved Isle of Man music shop, Sound Records, has been put up for sale, offering a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to take over the established business.
The independent record store, located on Wellington Street in Douglas, is run by passionate record lovers Ed Oldham and Jack Doyle.
Since opening, Sound Records has built a strong reputation for its extensive vinyl collection, vintage clothing, record players, and guitar equipment.
It’s had a number of locations in Douglas, most recently moving to their current store on Wellington Street in October 2021.
However, the owners have now announced they are ready to move on to their next challenge.
In a heartfelt social media post on Sunday evening, Jack shared the news with the shop’s loyal customers.
‘I know this might come as a surprise to lots of people and it’s definitely the people who have made this place such a special, meaningful part of my life,’ the post read.
‘The community that supports Sound Records has a genuine place in my heart that will always be there.’
Jack cited burnout and the demands of retail and social media as factors in their decision to step away from running the shop.
However, they remain optimistic that Sound Records will continue to thrive under new ownership.
‘Running the shop has been an amazing journey, however, it has got to the point where I’m feeling a bit burnt out.
‘The demands of retail and social media have taken a toll on my personal wellbeing.
‘I truly believe that Sound Records can continue to thrive in the hands of someone new, and that excites me.
‘I’m now looking forward to being on the other side of the counter and to continue supporting this great shop.
‘And it’s the continued support from all of our amazing community that Sound Records needs now more than ever.’
The sale presents an exciting opportunity for someone to take over a well-established business that boasts strong relationships with major and independent record labels, as well as official status as a Record Store Day retailer.
The store also has a growing online presence and a dedicated community of music lovers.
Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch via email at [email protected] or visit the store in person.
As the search begins for a new owner, Ed and Jack are urging the community to continue supporting the store during this transition period.
It’s gearing up for Record Store Day UK as usual on April 12, which is a world wide celebration of independent record shops and the culture that surrounds them