The mother of a schoolgirl who died last year will take part in an emotional Parish Walk in memory of her daughter.
Caroline Kelly says her ‘world fell apart’ after losing Emily, a Year 9 pupil at Ballakermeen High School, to suicide at the age of just 13 in October 2025.
Now Caroline will take part in this year’s Parish Walk to raise awareness of mental health and collect funds for charities across the island that support people who are struggling.
Caroline, of Pulrose, said: ‘On October 15, 2025, my world fell apart. I lost my daughter Emily to suicide. It was the most horrific day of my life.
‘Emily was a one-off. She was kind, smart, loving and quirky, with sharp one-liners. She was more than my daughter, she was my best friend.
‘For 13 years she was by my side. We did everything together - laugh, cry, be silly and roll our eyes through the good, the bad and the ugly.
‘I’ve decided to do the Parish Walk this year with Sam, who works at the Isle of Man Children’s Centre, and one of Emily’s teachers. Every step I take will be a step of hope, love and pride in honour of Emily, while raising awareness of mental health and suicide.’
Caroline hopes to inspire people to seek help and help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
She said: ‘Mental health affects everyone, regardless of gender, age or background. It can happen to anyone at any time.
‘Every step I take will also be to let people know it’s OK not to be OK. It’s OK to open up and talk. It’s not shameful, it’s not embarrassing, and just one listening ear can save a life. You do not have to keep it all inside.
‘Every donation, no matter how small, goes to these amazing charities that help so many people on our wonderful island, and every share helps spread awareness.
‘Let’s break the stigma together. Let’s do this in memory of Emily and all those we have lost.’