Murals go on display
Sunday 16th October 2022 7:15 am
Share
One of the murals on display around Onchan painted by local artist Eve Adams. Picture credit - Onchan District Commissioners ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Artwork from the Onchan Mural Festival is now on display around the village.
Commissioner Fenella Logan launched the festival in the summer.
The artwork created will be on display at; Harvey Briggs Library, The Hub, Elm Tree House and The Fun Factory.
The commissioners invited local artists and members of the public to design a mural at the start of July.
Artists involved included: Little Moot Studio, Eve Adams Art, Beth Cooli, Quinn Shipton, David Britton Illustrations, CeeCee Illustration, Hannah Wild Illustration, Manx Murals and Artwork by Fenella Logan and A. Clucas Fine Art and Illustration.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |