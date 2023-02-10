NASUWT, one of the island's teaching unions, has suspended its planned teacher strikes which were due February 15 and 16.
This was the third set of teacher strikes planned in the academic year, over a dispute with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture over pay, workload and working practices.
A statement from the department said: 'The Department of Education, Sport and Culture is pleased that following constructive talks with the NASUWT they have today felt able to suspend the strike days planned for February 15 and 16, in order to allow talks to continue to resolve the current dispute.'
This comes after the NASUWT suspended the second day of the January strikes.