National Service of Remembrance on Sunday
A National Service of Remembrance will be held this week in St John’s.
Commemorations will take place at the Royal Chapel at 3pm on Sunday, attended by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer.
Veterans and representatives of the armed services will attend the service along with the Chief Minister, President of Tynwald, Speaker of the House of Keys, other members of Tynwald, the judiciary, local authorities, the clergy, uniformed organisations, and representatives of other civic bodies.
After the service, at 4pm, the congregation will make its way outside to the National War Memorial where Sir John Lorimer will lay the first wreath, followed by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, the President of Tynwald, and then representatives from other organisations.
The public are encouraged to attend for a two minute silence and the laying of the wreaths at 4pm. Anyone wishing to attend the church service is asked to be seated no later than 2.45pm with places available on a first come, first served basis, says the government.
The nation will fall silent for two minutes at 11am on Friday, November 11 (Remembrance Day) and again on Sunday, November 13 (Remembrance Sunday).
Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson will represent the Isle of Man at the Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in the presence of King Charles II.
