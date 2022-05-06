Neglect at Isle of Man Prison contributed to inmate’s death

An inquest into the death of an Isle of Man Prison inmate has concluded.

The jury found that the prison neglected its duty to protect Kaan Douglas from self-harm in custody.

Mr Douglas, 29, was found dead in his cell on 31 March 2020.

He had been taken to the prison in Jurby on March 30 after he was refused bail on a charge of provoking behaviour.

Following the inquest’s conclusion, the government has expressed their ‘heartfelt condolences’.

In a statement, they said: ‘Following the conclusion of the inquest into the death in custody of Kaan Douglas, the Prison and Probation Service and our associated agencies would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to all of Kaan’s family, friends and loved ones.

‘We can only imagine the pain that the last two years have brought to you all, and we sincerely hope this inquest has brought you some closure.

‘This has been a difficult two weeks for all involved.’

They added: ‘The Department of Home Affairs is grateful to the officers of the Prison and Probation Service for their openness, honesty and empathy.

‘This gave the jury a factual and honest account of Kaan’s time in custody to enable them to reach their decision.

‘Deaths in custody are rare in the Isle of Man and the Department takes its responsibilities under the Custody Act seriously.

‘Immediately after Kaan’s death, work began to make improvements that would reduce the possibility of another family having to endure this loss.