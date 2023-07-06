Neighbours are calling for action to deter gatherings of young drivers causing a nuisance on Douglas quayside.
Groups of up to 20 young people, many of them R-plate drivers, and their souped up cars have been congregating at night on South Quay, Batter Pier and Douglas Head for the past year or so.
Police are reassuring residents that they do act on complaints from residents but that that the vast majority of the drivers are not committing any offences.
One resident said: ‘Myself and some of our neighbours have been contacting the police in regards to anti-social behaviour along Douglas Head Road, South Quay and Battery Pier.
‘We have been asking for permanent CCTV on Battery Pier and more traffic calming measures such as reducing the speed limit to 20mph from the bridge to Battery Pier due to street racing and cars revving loudly and beeping their horns almost every night.
‘We’ve sent footage to the police of some of the issues we have experienced – it’s mostly young boy/girl racers who are causing the issues and it is scary to walk down there at night cause cars will come speeding!’
She said police should be pulling over loud cars and ensuring they aren’t illegally modified as well as handing hefty fines and points to speeding drivers.
Sergeant Mike Taylor, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We do occasionally get complaints from residents in and around the area of the Battery Pier and Douglas Head, which are acted upon.
‘Both areas are a part of the roads policing unit and Central neighbourhood policing team’s patrol plan.
‘The vast majority of the motorists in the area do not commit any offences, therefore we are unable to move them due to it being a public road.
‘There are a very small number who do speed and have excessively loud exhausts, when those people are identified they are dealt with in proportionate manner.
‘I can sympathise with the residents of the area and wish to reassure them that we do patrol the area in both marked and unmarked vehicles.
‘The vast majority of car enthusiasts who congregate in locations are respectful to the residents and their surroundings. Anyone witnessing anti-social driving is asked to report the matter to police headquarters.’