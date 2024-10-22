The 21 year-old died on August 7 following a collision involving two vehicles and one motorbike, which happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm.
An inquest in August heard that Mr Haselden, a private banker and youth worker, died of head injuries. Two male drivers were arrested shortly after the incident and were released on bail.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has today confirmed that both drivers have been released without charge following a probe.
A police spokesperson said: ‘A review of all evidence has been conducted by staff from the Attorney Generals Chambers, who advised that both drivers be released without charge.
‘The Police have updated and continue to support the family of Nesta Haselden and will now provide evidence to assist the coroner of inquests.’
Following the tragic collision, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money for Mr Haselden’s family, hoping to raise £5,000 to help with funeral costs and travel costs for family members. More than £11,000 has been raised so far.
Nesta’s mother, Sash Cain, recently took to social media to thank those who have supported them through the heart-wrenching loss.
In a poignant statement, she said: ‘We just thought we would take the time to thank everyone who has showed us love during the loss of our son Nesta-Lee Robert Haselden.
‘We want to say to all the people who sent wishes, prayers, flowers or donated to his GoFundMe page, we are so grateful.
‘We have been so numb and haven’t spoken out as we still don’t know what happened.
‘What lead to his passing?
‘He was 21 and a good lad.’