Local charity, Motiv8 Addiction Services, is launching a support group for the friends and family of those battling addictions.
The charity currently offers one-to-one counselling for those impacted by someone they care about who has a dependency.
A spokesperson for Motiv8 said: ‘This gives them the tools to understand what is happening in a meaningful and helpful way whilst teaching self-resilience and self- empowerment.
‘The need for our support is growing because more people are reaching out, therefore using our Group Hub facilities in Douglas, we are adding a free and confidential weekly support group for family and friends.’
Thea Ozenturk, chief executive officer of Motiv8, said: ‘This group, like with so many of our other groups show people that they are not alone.
‘It gives them a voice, knowing that they are safe to talk in the group setting and that they can help themselves and the person that they are concerned about.’
She added: ‘We are constantly adapting to an ever-changing landscape, and this is just another step to being able to support more people and to make sure that people know that there is positive help out there.’
The groups will be held on Fridays starting today (January 12) from 12.30pm to 1.30pm by two of the charity’s trained counsellors Louise McColgan and Tiffany Crookall.
The sessions will be part of the SMART programme which stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training.
Louise, Addiction Professional and Groupwork Programme Lead, said: ‘I have been running our groupwork programme for over 10 years now.
‘I have seen the number of people attending steadily rise over this time and I see with my own eyes that it supports people in changing their lives.’
Tiffany, Addictions Counsellor, added: ‘I am immensely proud to be a part of this much needed support group.
‘All too often families and friends are forgotten about and the person with the dependency is thought of as the entire picture. It’s like with an earthquake, there is an epicenter, and the shock waves ripple outwards, and it affects so many people.’
Thea added ‘We know that it’s daunting for anyone to take that first step for support with any dependency but in the last 12 months 678 people did just that; in the same year we had 5052 pairs of feet across the threshold.’
The sessions are held at the charity’s premises on 92a Woodbourne Road.