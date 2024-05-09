The family of a talented Manx sportsman who died after contracting meningitis are set to open up a bar in a seafront hotel in his name.
Tragically, he passed away at the age of just 21 in September last year shortly after graduating with a degree in International Business from the University of Liverpool.
Known for captaining a variety of rugby and football teams in his youth, Lucas was affectionately nicknamed ‘Looky’ by his family.
That term of endearment will now be immortalised in part of the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino on Douglas Promenade when a new bar opens up at the site later this month. Organised by Lucas’ immediate family, Looky’s Lounge Bar will throw open its doors for the first time on May 24 this year.
Lucas formerly worked behind the bar at the hotel during the university summer breaks.
A statement from the Martin family issued online read: ‘Lucas was an inspirational character and his mantra in life was “give it loads!”.
‘He was much loved by his family and friends, and he touched the lives of so many others with his infectious smile and his unquenchable enthusiasm.
‘He would love the idea that a vibrant new hospitality venue has been named after him.’
Described as a venue where ‘Manx meets Manhattan’, the people behind the lounge and cocktail bar say it will boast some of the ‘best views in Douglas’.
The lounge is set to open between Sunday and Thursday between 8am and 1am and between 8am and 3am on Friday and Saturday.
Earlier this year, the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino submitted plans to add a seafront terrace onto what is now Looky’s Bar.
A planning decision is yet to be given on the scheme that would see two-thirds of the wall of the bar, which lies above the seaside entrance next to the Majestic restaurant, be removed while a new front wall would be set back in the room to create the terraced area.