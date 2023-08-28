The new Frank Matcham’s bar opened this weekend.
It welcomed its first patrons at midday on Saturday.
At the Villa Marina colonnade on Douglas Promenade, it’s part of the Jak’s group, which also runs Barbary Coast and Jak’s Bar and Smokehouse.
Its interior is theatre-themed and is named after Frank Matcham, who designed The Gaiety Theatre. Opening officially on a busy bank holiday weekend, the bar is offering small plates and nibbles along with an extensive drinks menu.
Similar to the other bars owned by the Jaks group, patrons will order from their tables on a mobile phone app.