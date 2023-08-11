A new bar is having its soft launch opening in Douglas tonight.
Hops Isle of Man, based in Castle Street, was granted permission to open by the courts this week.
Specialising in craft beers, spirits and cigars, Hops Isle of Man has been created by couple Steven Day and Hazel Joyce.
Ahead of tonight's opening, they said they're not quite where they want to be yet, it will come together as they envisaged 'all in good time'.
They added: 'We will be open tonight from 6pm and can stay open until midnight. Tomorrow we will be open from around 3pm onwards through to around midnight, if busy enough.
'Currently we have two beers on, Czech yerself, a pilsner style from Overtone Brewing Co at 4.5% and Every Piece Matters from Pollys at 6.7%, the latter currently rated at 4.1% on Untappd.'
They said: 'We obviously have our entire rum and whisk(e)y selections but are not sure on the gin side of things for the moment, due to an issue with our ice machine. We're working on it. Hope to see some of you soon.'