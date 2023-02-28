Emerald Airlines has introduced a new service linking the Isle of Man with Belfast.
The new route will start on April 24, operating four times per week, increasing to six weekly for the peak summer season.
This comes after the airline increases capacity on its Dublin service, introducing up to double daily flights between the Isle of Man and the Irish Capital.
Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said: 'We are pleased to be adding a new link between the Isle of Man and Belfast - which we expect will be received with open arms! In line with the rising customer demand, we will now be boosting our frequency on the popular Dublin service, effective from late March.
'We look forward to continuing to grow our services, offering convenient and cost-effective flights between the Isle of Man and Ireland.'
Tickets are on sale now at www.aerlingus.com