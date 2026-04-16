A new board has been appointed at the Isle of Man Meat Company as the government looks to build on recent efforts to stabilise the island’s abattoir.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has confirmed Steve Pickett has been appointed as chairman, joining existing directors Philip Birnie and Andrew McKeown, alongside new director David Bradford. Allan Skillicorn will continue as the Fatstock Marketing Association director.
Mr Pickett is co-founder and managing director of Best Energy Solutions Ltd and chief executive of the Jaks Group of restaurants.
He said: ‘I’m very much looking forward to getting started with the team and the Board.
‘The Isle of Man Meat Company is a vital part of the island’s agricultural supply chain, and I hope we can continue making progress in reducing the level of subvention while pursuing the significant opportunities that exist for Manx meat.’
The appointment follows a review by DEFA and comes less than a year after the company warned it was facing significant structural challenges.
In July 2025, the then new board said it had inherited a business in ‘real difficulty’, with no general manager, operational issues and a loss-making model that meant the more livestock processed, the more money the company lost.
Despite this, it says progress has been made over the past year.
Waiting times for livestock were reduced from more than 12 weeks to zero, processing speeds more than doubled, and product shelf life was extended.
A new leadership team was also installed and additional skilled butchers recruited.
The company has also moved forward with plans to supply a Manx meat range to Tesco stores on the island, a development referenced in the latest update as a ‘new commercial venture’.
However, longstanding issues remain around the plant’s operating model, including requirements to accept all livestock and pay UK market prices, even where this results in losses, with government support covering the shortfall.
DEFA said the refreshed board would help the company continue its progress at a ‘critical time’ for the agricultural sector, including challenges around rising livestock costs and biosecurity.
Minister Clare Barber said: ‘I am confident that the combination of existing Board members and new appointees will maintain and strengthen the company’s momentum.
‘The food security and animal health challenges currently facing the island underline the critical importance of the island’s only abattoir.
‘I trust that Steve and the Board will build on the progress established by their predecessors and continue to support the Island in this essential capacity.’