One of the island’s best-known charities has a new boss.
Former police officer Cathryn Bradley has taken over the post of chief executive for the Manx Blind Welfare Society.
She has taken over from Ian Cooil, who spent 12 years in the role.
As chief executive, Ian oversaw some major changes at the society.
During Mr Cooil’s tenure, Sight Matters’ membership has increased consistently and substantially, with the charity now reaching more blind and visually-impaired people than ever before.
The charity says it is delighted that he will remain connected with the organisation as a volunteer.
Ms Bradley joined Sight Matters 18 months ago as social, welfare and inclusion lead, after a long career with the police.
In her time so far, Cathryn has significantly developed the organisation’s outreach program, overseeing the evolution of the existing service provision. Her history as a senior police officer – including safeguarding expertise as well as an intimate knowledge of the local third sector and governmental departments – makes her the ideal person to take over as chief executive.
Mr Cooil said: ‘My role as chief executive has been an extremely rewarding one. It is truly wonderful to see the transformation in people who can find themselves at the lowest point of distress but, with the help of our staff, slowly, surely, star a journey of hope, inspiration, and independence.’
Ms Bradley said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to be taking up the position of chief executive.
‘Ian has certainly left big shoes to fill and it is thanks to him that we are in the position we are today. I have always said I have the best job in the world and I don’t envisage that changing. Sight Matters is an exceptional organisation and one that we should all be proud of.’