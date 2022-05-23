New boss for the airport

A new boss has been appointed for the island’s airport.

Gary Cobb replaces Ann Reynolds, who left the role in October. He’ll start his job at Ronaldsway in August.

Mr Cobb is currently based in Inverness as chief operating officer with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).

Since joining HIAL in 2020, his focus has been on airport operations and regulatory compliance, with specific responsibility for aerodrome management, health and safety, and corporate and capital projects.

Before this, Mr Cobb was head of airfield planning at Gatwick Airport.