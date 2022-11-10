New bypass finished by 2024
The infrastructure minister has said the new bypass running through Ballasalla will be completed by late 2024.
Chris Thomas told this week’s House of Keys sitting that the bypass will include a ‘shared use’ path that will flow through the new development, providing a ‘sheltered environment’ for both pedestrians and cyclists.
The bypass will connect Glashen Hill and the Reayrt Mie housing estate with Balthane Hill.
Mr Thomas said: ‘It will also provide better connectivity with the new development and the village.
‘The department has no plans to create a cycle lane on the section of the A5.
‘There are no plans to prohibit cyclists on what will be a new section of the A5.
‘However, where the path is on the route it is three metres wide and therefore the route meets all of the standards completely.
‘The department has had various stages of review with the developer including early-stage design planning and technical approvals.
‘The route of the path has always been on the planning applications.’
He added: ‘Sections of new walkway have been designated as shared route allowing cyclists to access the path that will run parallel to the Ballasalla bypass for a distance of 1.2km.’
