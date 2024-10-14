A new care home has officially open in the south of the island.
Bradda View Care Home in Port Erin was officially opened last week by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer. Also in attendance was local student Harry Parkes who named the home.
Located on Bradda East, the new facility offers nursing care for up to 72 residents in ‘luxurious, well-appointed rooms, many of which feature private balconies with stunning sea views’.
It is built on the site of Spaldrick House, a former hotel.
A spokesperson from owners LV Care Group said: ‘The facility is designed to deliver the highest standards of personalised care. Bradda View offers a warm and welcoming environment for residents and their families.
‘In addition to its comfortable bedrooms, the home boasts a variety of communal spaces that promote social interaction and relaxation, including a charming café bistro, a cosy tea room and a welcoming bar area.
‘Outside, beautifully landscaped gardens with raised seating areas provide the perfect setting to enjoy the fresh air and natural surroundings.’
Commenting Melissa Peralta, home manager at Bradda View added: ‘My vision at Bradda View Care Home is to create not just a place to live, but a happy home where every resident feels joy, comfort, and belonging.
‘I believe that laughter, connection, and a sense of community are essential to a fulfilling life, and we are dedicated to nurturing an environment where happiness flourishes.’
Bradda View is the latest addition to LV Care Group’s portfolio in the Isle of Man, which also includes Crovan Court Care Home in Ramsey, the Summer Hill View Residential Home in Douglas and the LV Isle of Man Home Care service.
Once fully operational, Bradda View will employ approximately 80 staff members across a variety of roles.
This expansion is part of LV Care Group’s ongoing strategy of sustainable growth and investment in local communities.
The group, which also operates in Jersey offers a range of health and care services, including home care, dementia care, mental health and wellbeing services, and residential and nursing accommodation.