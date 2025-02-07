A planning application has now been submitted to transform Douglas promenade gardens.
Douglas City Council held a number of public events to get feedback from hundreds of people before putting the application together.
A shipwreck play area, skateboard park and peaceful green haven were revealed in plans to transform the area as part of a £1.47m project.
A variety of designs were published by the council as part of the ambitious scheme which were drafted by ERZ Studio and were available for the public to view as part of feedback sessions.
The scheme will regenerate two of the six Marine Gardens - Marine Gardens numbers 4 and 5 - and Queen's Promenade Gardens.
It follows two public consultation events organised by the local authority last summer when residents were able to view a display of potential designs and talk to the design team.
Three different concepts were developed combining opportunities for play, activity and relaxation.
After the proposed designs gained approval from the council’s Executive Committee, plans for the scheme have now been finalised and officially lodged with the planning committee this week.
Council Leader Claire Wells said: ‘In a nutshell, the public spoke and we listened. In partnership with ERZ Ltd, we were thrilled with the response from residents as it was imperative those with an interest had their say to inform and shape our plans and they have done just that.
‘In fact, the proposal for Garden No 5 was completely revised after the initial concept didn’t fully meet the expectations of the public or stakeholders. As a result, the team developed a softer, more gardenesque character, featuring Art Nouveau-inspired forms and abundant seating areas, reflecting the consultation feedback.
‘Over the two in-depth consultation engagement events, we captured as many views as possible and managed to talk to nearly 600 people face-to-face, while more than 120 questionnaires were completed.
‘The general feedback was positive and proposals were warmly received with some caveats that have been addressed going forward.’
Proposals for Marine Garden No. 4, located on Loch Promenade within the walled sunken gardens, feature a rejuvenated play area that appeals to a wide range of ages and abilities within a garden setting, including sensory, exploratory and social play.
Influenced on the seafaring history of the bay, based around the story of the Tower of Refuge, feedback centred on the need for a diverse approach to play with challenging equipment, but also a playful landscape for exploration.
Also incorporated in the plans are quieter breakout spaces for families to relax, including sheltered seating for carers and parents which allows residents to enjoy the prom on wet or windy days.
At the forefront of the design for Marine Garden No. 5, the smallest of the sunken gardens, is a unique garden space with a focus on activity that appeals to younger adults with social seating and capability to informally accommodate occasional urban sports like scooters, skateboards and roller skates.
The design takes inspiration from Archibald Knox which is evident in the design layout and formation of the furniture.
The design options for Queen’s Promenade Gardens aim to enhance the sense of arrival and create a true destination at the promenade’s end. The vision is to establish a space with a distinct identity, offering flexible use for both residents and visitors with more seating.
A total of £1.47 million has been budgeted for the whole scheme, across the three sites, and is included in the local authority’s Capital Programme.
‘The Marine Gardens and Queen’s Gardens form a series of important spaces on the promenade, not only as an important part of the public realm but also as the gateway to the Isle of Man,’ added Councillor Wells.