A new Director has been appointed at Isle of Man Airport, with experienced aviation leader Mark Beveridge set to take up the role at the beginning of May.
Mr Beveridge, 57, will relocate from Angus in Scotland to the island with his wife Nicola and will live in Ballasalla.
Isle of Man Government say he brings with him a background in senior airport management across the UK, including leadership roles at Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.
Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, which together handle around 11 million passengers a year, and also led operations at Southampton Airport. All three are owned by AGS Airports.
During his career, Mr Beveridge has held responsibility for airport operations, infrastructure development, safety and security, as well as financial and commercial performance.
He began his career in 1986 as a design engineer in the food and drink industry before moving into management roles in engineering and the global energy sector.
In 2020, he took up the role of Operations Director at Aberdeen Airport during the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing the airport through a period of significant disruption.
He later led operations during key development work at Southampton Airport, including the opening of its runway extension, before moving to Glasgow Airport.
Speaking on his appointment, Mr Beveridge said: ‘I was first approached by a headhunter about a role at Jersey Airport, but the timing wasn’t right.
‘However, it made me start thinking about moving on and doing something different, and when the Isle of Man Airport role came up I decided to apply.
‘I’m very much looking forward to taking on this new role and challenge. My first priority will be to get to know the staff, understand the risks and opportunities facing the airport, and build strong relationships with airlines, ground handlers, businesses and the wider community.’
Outside of work, he enjoys mountain biking, rowing and cooking, and is an enthusiastic watch collector.
Welcoming his appointment, Department of Infrastructure Deputy Chief Officer Jeffrey Robinson said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Mark Beveridge to the Isle of Man Government as our new Airport Director.
‘Mark brings a wealth of experience from major UK airports, and has a proven record in operational leadership, infrastructure management and strategic development. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop Isle of Man Airport to support the Island’s connectivity, economy and community.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said he looked forward to meeting Mr Beveridge as he prepares to take up the post.
Mr Beveridge’s appointment is set to bring to an end Geoff Pugh’s lengthy stint as the facility’s interim leader.
Mr Pugh had been serving as Interim Airport Director since September 2024, stepping into the role following the departure of former director Gary Cobb.
The position was originally intended to be temporary, but Mr Pugh occupied the position for more than 18-months.