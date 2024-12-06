Manx Care is set to introduce new targeted drug therapies for five long-term medical conditions.
These new therapies are to be introduced following a recommendation by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The long-term conditions which the therapies look to help with include Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn’s Disease and Psoriasis.
The recommendations from NICE are based on research and drug trial data, including information around cost effectiveness.
A spokesperson from Manx Care commented: ‘Whilst implementation of these recommendations is not currently a legal requirement here in the Isle of Man, Manx Care is committed to reviewing these developments as they are introduced in the UK.
‘The therapies for the five conditions have been adopted by Manx Care in line with the Department of Health and Social Care’s Mandate 2024/25. However, thanks to the cost effectiveness information provided, the introduction of these medications will have the same cost compared to current drug treatments being offered.
‘This development provides a wider choice of treatment options for clinicians, particularly if current therapies become ineffective or are causing adverse side effects.
‘Manx Care continues to work on the launch of NICE-recommended therapies for other clinical conditions. We are investigating current gaps, and where pathways of care can be identified, we will progress them through service development and financial processes.’