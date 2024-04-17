The Isle of Man’s Search and Rescue Dogs Association has bolstered its operations thanks to a donation from the Manx Lottery Trust.
A grant of £28,091 from the Trust will allow the voluntary organisation to purchase essential equipment for its 12 on-call volunteers, along with a Search Management System to enhance search coordination.
The equipment kit includes a range of vital items to support the association’s life-saving missions, such as first aid kits, survival bags, defibrillators, dog coats, helmets for helicopter winching and navigating treacherous locations and survival shelters to treat casualties in remote areas.
In addition to the equipment, the charity will also acquire a Search Management System, providing live tracking capabilities for multiple teams deployed in various areas. It will also assist in managing the charity's equipment logs, training, callouts, and events, aiming to streamline its operational processes.
Marc Marshall of the Search and Rescue Dogs Association said: ‘We are profoundly thankful to Manx Lottery Trust for their generous support.
‘This grant will significantly enhance our ability to respond to emergencies and save lives in the Isle of Man.
‘Much of the time our dog teams face challenging and unpredictable search and rescue situations, so the new equipment and Search Management System will not only improve our efficiency but also the safety of our handlers, their dogs, and the individuals we aim to rescue.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘SARDA IOM’s dog teams play a critical role in our island's safety, and we are proud to contribute to this initiative.
‘The equipment and Search Management System funded by this grant will undoubtedly save lives and strengthen the resilience of our community.’
For further information on SARDA IOM, visit their website at: www.sardaiom.im or their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/sardaiom.