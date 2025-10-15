Douglas has a new councillor after an uncontested election for the city’s Central Ward.
Charlotte Traynor has been elected to the vacant seat following the resignation of Mark Wheeler at the end of September, after six months on the council.
Nominations for the by-election closed on Wednesday, October 15, with Ms Traynor the only candidate to come forward.
She will join the local authority with immediate effect, serving alongside fellow Central Ward councillors Natalie Byron-Teare and Arwid Hall.
Council leader Devon Watson said: ‘Charlotte gives so much of her time to the community on the front lines of the housing crisis.
‘I couldn’t be more grateful to see that she has decided to dedicate more of herself to serving the people of Douglas over the next three and a half years.
‘We need thoughtful, intelligent people in the role and Douglas is extremely lucky to have her’