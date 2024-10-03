Loganair has stepped in to operate selected festive flights between Isle of Man and Belfast City this Christmas.
The new routes will allow passengers to reconnect with loved ones over the holiday period with four return services operating.
to allow for connectivity between the destinations over the festive break after other airlines withdrew from the route.
Loganair will operate the following services:
- Saturday, December 21 and Saturday, December 28 - departing Ronaldsway at 3.10pm and arriving in Belfast City at 3.45pm, with the return service departing at 4.15pm from Belfast City and landing in Isle of Man at 4.45pm.
- Tuesday, December31 and Thursday, January 2 - departing Isle of Man at 9.55am and arriving in Belfast City at 10.30am, with the return service departing at 11am from Belfast City and landing in Isle of Man at 11.30am.
The connection will be serviced by a 72-seater ATR-72, with fares starting at just £64.99 one-way inclusive of luggage.
Loganair says the route builds on its long standing commitment to the Isle of Man following its announcement of a dedicated aircraft for the island where it homes a permanent engineering base.
The airline also flies from Ronaldsway Airport to destinations across the UK including Heathrow, Manchester, London City, Liverpool and Birmingham.
Chief commercial director Luke Lovegrove said: ‘It is incredibly important to us that we are able to keep passengers connected, especially over the festive period and we’re proud that we are able to step in and reinstate a service that is relied on heavily over the holidays.
‘We look forward to welcoming passengers on board as we fly them home for Christmas.’
Geoff Pugh, interim airport director Isle of Man Airport, welcomed the latest news.
He said: ‘It's great to hear Loganair is providing this essential route over the Christmas season, helping to bring families and friends together for the holidays. We encourage people to take advantage of this service.’
Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at Belfast City Airport, added: “We are excited to see Loganair introduce its service to Isle of Man in time for the festive season, in which we facilitate the homecoming of up to 10,000 passengers a day.
“Whether they’re travelling to the Isle of Man or returning to Belfast to reunite with loved ones, our unrivalled location at the heart of the city means passengers will enjoy a fast and convenient journey.”
The Isle of Man – Belfast services are available to book now at loganair.co.uk or via travel agents. All Loganair flights include 15kg luggage allowance as standard and advance booking is encouraged to get the best value.