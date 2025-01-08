Hospice Isle of Man has created a new internship to support the organisation and delivery of key fundraising events.
The paid internship has been created in collaboration with University College Isle of Man (UCM), with it being available to UCM students studying on the sport degree course each year.
During the one-day-a-week opportunity, the intern - the first of which is UCM student Aimee Dentith - will be organising key sporting events in the aim of raising awareness and funds for Hospice.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at the Isle of Man Hospice, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with UCM on this paid internship.
‘Selecting a UCM degree student means that we’re not only supporting the development of local talent, but it also means we can raise vital funds through sporting events by utilising their event management skills.
‘In recent years, Hospice has run some fantastic sporting events such as the Canaccord Cycling Sportive and Tour De Farms, which we’re looking to build on with the support from Aimee.’
Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, added: ‘This collaboration really is a win-win. For the students, this role really ties in well with their event management module as well as giving them opportunities to forge local industry contacts and fantastic real-world experience.
‘I’m sure Aimee will encourage her fellow students on her course to also get involved by volunteering for these events which gives them great experience as well.
‘For Hospice, it means they can revitalise sporting events which support their fundraising activities.’
Aimee commented: ‘I’m really pleased to have joined Hospice on this internship. It’s fantastic to be able to get such interesting and purposeful work experience which will support my future career.
‘It’s a real privilege to support the work Hospice do by raising vital funds through these events.’