New hyperbaric chamber arrives ready for late 2023
A new hyperbaric chamber has arrived in the island.
Hyperbaric medicine is used for emergency treatments such as decompression illness, divers suffering with ‘the bends’, carbon monoxide poisoning and gas and air embolisms together with certain medical conditions which respond to oxygen therapy.
Ordered last year, the chamber was transported from Germany and then lifted into its facility on Peel Road in Douglas last week.
There was also other large equipment delivered that is required for the chamber.
Secretary of the charity and project manager Debbie Barron said: ‘We are delighted to receive this valuable asset on behalf of those many people who have donated or raised the funds to support this project over the years.’
Facility manager at the Hyperbaric chamber John Houghton added: ‘This chamber is state of the art and will benefit our island residents for many decades to come.
‘Having said that, there will now be a period of time required to carry out all necessary rebuilding works at the premises, which include the front of the building together with a modern control room for the operation of the chamber.’
The charity has ramped up its appeal for more funding to see the facility open its doors to patients as soon as practically possible in late 2023.
Funds raised now will be used for the service provision which includes everything needed such as medical gases and equipment, and for training.
