Braddan’s Roundhouse had some distinguished visitors this week as His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Lady Lorimer and their young shadow, Aaron Crellin, visited to officially open the new Clear Pharmacy and meet the growing collection of businesses inside the community hub.
Clear Pharmacy’s founder and chairman Colin Johnson was on hand for the ribbon-cutting, joined by chief executive Karen Smyth, finance director Robert Smyth and staff from the new branch – the 16th Clear Pharmacy to open in the island.
The store sits next door to the Palatine GP practice and close to Noble’s Hospital, a location the pharmacy says will help serve patients across the island.
After the opening, the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer were taken on a full tour of the Roundhouse.
They visited Aalid Feie Beauty, The Roundhouse Café, Regent Dental Care, J S Lifestyle Gym, Little Cherubs Nature Nursery and Baby Sensory Isle of Man, meeting staff and being shown how each business fits into the centre’s push to bring more community services under one roof.
There was even time to drop in on a Paracise class, a low-impact fitness session run by instructor Donna Whalley in the newly completed sports hall.
The class, held every Thursday at 2pm, focuses on mobility, balance and coordination and has already built up a loyal following.
The visit wrapped up with afternoon tea prepared by The Roundhouse Café.
Commissioners’ chairman Neal Mellon said: ‘We were delighted to welcome His Excellency and Lady Lorimer to The Roundhouse after their previous visit to what can only be described as a building site in October 2022!
‘I would like to thank His Excellency and Lady Lorimer for their support and encouragement for our community centre and we look forward to hosting them again in the future.’
He added: ‘Braddan Commissioners are very proud of their building, bringing together the whole community, under one roof.’