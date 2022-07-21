New king of Maughold is crowned

Eleven-year-old Ruadhan Milsom was crowned the first King of Maughold on Saturday at the area’s annual parish day.

Ruadhan’s first duty was to welcome everyone to the day, which he did in Manx and English. He then distributed the prizes for the fancy dress and knobbly knees competitions.

In addition to the Dhoon School pupil’s coronation, Captain of the Parish Clare Christian OBE, presented Jayne Corteen her award for exceptional service to the parish.

Mrs Christian said: ‘Jayne works tirelessly for the Maughold Parish Social Club and is a Warden for Maughold Church.

‘She also volunteers with the Girl Guides, especially in respect of maintaining and using former Garff MHK Jean Thornton-Duesbery’s wood, which she left to the Guides.’