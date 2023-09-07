The new skate park in Laxey is having its official opening this Saturday.
The 'grand opening and jam' will take place from 11am until 6pm, and will involve activities such as skateboarding, scooter and BMX competitions.
Garff commissioner Melanie Christian says ideas for what to name the new skate park will be collected at the opening day by 'Gals Skate', a skateboarding coaching programme on the island.
There will then be a 'name the park' competition during the opening day, where the winner will be announced and the park officially named.
The event is being organised by 'The Shred House', the only indoor skatepark and shop on the island.