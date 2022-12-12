Douglas has a new lifeboat.
The port welcomed the RNLB Ruby Clery last week to replace Marine Engineer, which had served four years at the station and launched for the final time on Thursday.
The vessel had come to Douglas in April 2018 and entered service for the station in August of that year.
She attended more than 40 service calls and countless training exercises.
The RNLI said: ‘RNLB Ruby Clery has a long history on the Isle of Man having been the Peel lifeboat for 27 years and then Ramsey lifeboat for three years.
‘It has been for an extensive refit to prepare her for many more years of service.’