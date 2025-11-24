Isle of Man Meats has announced that a new range of Manx beef and pork products will go on sale in Tesco stores across the island this month.
The products, including staples such as sausages, bacon, burgers and meatballs, is now available in larger Tesco stores and has been since November 20, while Tesco Express branches will have them in from November 27. They will also be offered through Tesco’s online home delivery service.
The launch follows a new collaboration that allows Manx meat to be prepared to Tesco’s retail specifications while retaining Isle of Man Meats’ branding.
All beef and pork used in the range is sourced from island farmers.
Michael Barker, General Manager of Isle of Man Meats, described the development as an important step for the local food sector. He said: ‘This is a positive milestone for the island’s farming community and for everyone who values Manx produce.
‘It means more local meat on the shelves, more often, and makes it easier for households to choose Manx as part of their weekly shop.
‘The products use simple, straightforward recipes that let the natural quality of Manx beef and pork come through.
‘Our farmers work hard to produce excellent livestock, raised on pasture within our UNESCO Biosphere environment, and it’s important that this value is recognised and supported across the island. We are committed to continuing to make steady progress, step by step, to rebuild trust, strengthen supply, and support a secure future for Manx food.’
The company confirmed that work is underway to expand the range to include Manx lamb in the future.
Tesco, which operates ten stores on the island, says it is committed to increasing the amount of Manx produce on its shelves.
Bethany Auger, Buying Manager at Tesco, said: ‘We’re really proud to be supporting local Manx suppliers following our expansion to ten stores on the Isle of Man.
‘We’ve have a good relationship with Isle of Man Meat Company, and we believe these new products offer great quality and value and give customers on the island the chance to buy local meat which we know is so important to them.’
James Lamont, Head of Local Sourcing at Tesco, added: ‘We are extremely proud of the work that we have done with local producers on the Isle of Man and the relationships that we have built.
‘The quality of Manx produce is exceptional, so I’m really pleased to bring this new range to customers.
‘We know demand is there from customers for more Manx produce and we have some exciting plans for next year which will continue to add more to the Tesco range.’
The launch comes after a period of operational changes at the island’s meat plant aimed at improving efficiency and product quality.
Damien Corcoran, Chairman of the Isle of Man Meat Company, said: ‘We have built a genuinely strong working relationship with Tesco over the past year.
‘We knew from day one that achieving reliable quality across every Tesco store, and online, would require deep operational change.
‘Over the last year, we have appointed a new Senior Leadership Team, brought in skilled expertise, invested further in our existing colleagues, and made significant improvements to how the Plant runs.
‘These changes have allowed us to reach a point where we can confidently launch this new range.’
He added that the new lines are intended both to support farmers and offer customers confidence that they are buying genuine Manx meat.