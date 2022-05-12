New mayor elected for the capital

Douglas has a new mayor.

She’s Councillor Janet Thommeny, who has been elected to serve as the mayor of the capital for the 2022-23 municipal year.

Members of the council voted unanimously to elect Mrs Thommeny at the annual council meeting on Wednesday.

Council leader Claire Wells described her council colleague when proposing the nomination as a ‘hardworking, honest, caring member of the community’ and someone whose friendship and valued opinions could be relied upon.

Councillor Thommeny trained as a nurse in Fife, Scotland, and spent much of her early career in the mental health profession, before moving to the Isle of Man 32 years ago to take up a new job.

Once retired from nursing, she was first elected to the council in 2016 and re-elected last summer where she topped the poll in north ward.

Mrs Wells said the new mayor has worked tirelessly to heighten awareness of mental health issues in the Isle of Man and it was a fitting coincidence that she was being officially sworn in during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Seconding the nomination, Councillor Ian Clague MBE, said Mrs Thommeny would bring special qualities which made her ideal for the office of mayor.

Accepting the nomination, Mrs Thommeny said it was a true honour that colleagues had placed faith in her to be a civic leader and represent the borough.

‘I am so proud and humbled to receive this honour and will work diligently to fulfil my obligations and represent the people of Douglas to the best of my ability.’

She added that the charitable side of the role was important to her and spoke of how her career has shaped the choice of charities for her year in office.

The causes selected for the 2022-23 charity appeal will be IsleListen, supporting positive mental health and wellbeing across the island, Heroes on the Water, which provides physical and therapeutic rehabilitation to uniformed members of the public who have suffered while carrying out a public duty, and the Search and Rescue Dog Association Isle of Man, who are a voluntary organisation that, regardless of the weather, search for missing people on the Isle of Man.

expectations

Mrs Thommeny said: ‘I will do as much as I possibly can over the next 12 months to help raise funds for all three charities and meet all expectations.’

For the 2022-23 municipal year, Mrs Thommeny will be supported by her consort Phil Glover, and Councillor Natalie Byron will serve as deputy mayoress with her consort Andy Teare.

Serving as Mayor’s chaplain to Her Worship will be chaplain to the Bishop, Michael Brydon.

Mrs Thomeny concluded by praising her predecessor Raina Chatel.

A hotelier for more than 50 years and a member of the former Board of Education for 27 years, her retirement marks the end of her service to Douglas which began when she was first elected as a Douglas councillor representing Victoria Ward in 1985.

In a vote of thanks, Councillor Ian Clague said Mrs Chatel had displayed ‘dignity, professionalism and assurance’ over her period as mayor.

Mrs Chatel, who was presented with a commemorative plaque, received a standing ovation from the entire chamber.

Mrs Thommeny will serve as mayor for the year until May 9, 2023.

The mayor of Douglas is a largely ceremonial role, although she or he chairs council meetings.