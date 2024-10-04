New regulations restricting pork imports from the European Union will come into effect on the Isle of Man tomorrow, as part of a precautionary effort to minimise the risk posed by African swine fever (ASF).
While ASF does not affect humans, the highly contagious disease is currently spreading across mainland Europe, causing the deaths of thousands of pigs and disrupting the meat trade.
Concerns have grown about the potential for ASF to reach the British Isles through non-commercial pork imports, prompting the Isle of Man government to introduce these new measures.
The new regulations will align with similar protocols already in place in the UK, requiring that EU pork imports meet strict standards for production, packaging, and labelling.
Pork products must arrive via a border control post with proper export health certification.
Personal imports, such as those weighing less than 2kg, are exempt from certification but must still comply with EU commercial standards for manufacturing and packaging.
No outbreaks of ASF have been reported in the British Isles so far.
However, Dr. Amy Beckett, the Isle of Man's chief veterinary officer, emphasised the importance of preventive action.
She said: ‘This precautionary action is being taken to prevent the introduction of the virus to the island, and to protect hundreds of Manx pigs’.
According to the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency, the most likely route for ASF to enter the British Isles is through a member of the public bringing pork or pork products from an affected country in their luggage or vehicle.
Dr Beckett added: ‘The restrictions target both backyard production and illegal commercial imports that attempt to bypass health certifications and border checks by claiming larger quantities of pork products are for personal use.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), said: ‘As a government, it is our responsibility to safeguard the health and welfare of our livestock, which is a vital part of the Island's agriculture and our economy.
‘We strongly advise all travellers to avoid bringing, buying, ordering on the internet, or requesting any pork products – for example, fresh or frozen meat, dried or cured meats, sausages, salamis, or pâté – to the Isle of Man from affected parts of Europe.’